Minor boy raped while reading Quran in mosque, cleric absconding: Shocking CCTV footage: Video

In a shocking incident, a minor boy was raped while he was reading Quran inside a mosque by a Muslim cleric. The brutal act was caught on CCTV. The inhuman act was took place in Kandiaro in Naushahro Feroze district in the Sindh province in Pakistan.

As per reports, the he minor boy was reading the Quran in the mosque when a cleric named Abbas sodomised him. The act of the cleric was recorded in the CCTV installed inside the mosque. The clip was later accessed by Pakistani media. An FIR has lodged against Abbas at the local police station. The cleric is absconding.

Islamic Claric Raped a child in Mosque while he was reading Quran, in house of Allah in Kandiaro, Naushahro Feroze,Sindh-Pakistan. It happens everyday around country but not considred blasphemy in Islam.1000s Non-Muslims lynched by mob, or are in death row on false allegations. pic.twitter.com/spyHMCpdpI — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) August 8, 2020

Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin said that such incidents happen regularly in Pakistan. “It happens everyday around country but not considered blasphemy in Islam. 1000s Non-Muslims lynched by mob, or are in death row on false allegations”, he tweeted.

“Rape, Sexual activities in House of Allah are not blasphemy? Why no punishment,While kill non-Muslims on small things? Is this ok to do this in presence of Quran & Allah? What about Islamic Prayer NAMAZ on such place? Is this ok to perform Namaz where a MOLVI sprayed his semen?”, he asked.