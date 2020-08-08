Munnar landslide Updates: Death toll in Kerala landslide rises to 24; 46 still missing!!!

The toll in the massive landslide that flattened a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala climbed to 24, as efforts were underway amid continuing rains to locate those missing.

The picturesque landscape of Pettimudi was flattened into a rough patch of boulders and mud with parts of asbestos and tin sheets seen scattered around. The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of Friday when a huge mound of earth fell on the “row houses” and two children and five women were among the deceased, most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.



The death toll in the massive landslide that flattened a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala climbed to 26, as efforts were underway amid continuing rains to locate those missing.

The Police, Fire service personnel and the locals have teamed with two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and are searching for missing persons feared trapped in the debris that has been spread over in the area. As per the records available with the district administration, 46 people are still missing.

Twelve people were rescued on Friday and are receiving treatment, he said. The weatherman has issued a red alert for the district on Saturday and Sunday.