“Narendra Modi is the most popular choice as next prime minister” ,says Mood of the Nation survey

In the recent Mood of the Nation survey, 66 per cent of the people believe that Narendra Modi should be the next prime minister of India. With 8 per cent votes, Rahul Gandhi is the second choice, while Sonia Gandhi received 5 per cent votes to become the third most favoured leader for the PM post.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav among some of the leaders who have been named as the preferences to take over as the next prime minister.

Mamata Banerjee : 2 %

Sonia Gandhi : 5 %

Priyanka Gandhi : 2%

Yogi Adithyanath : 3%

In the January 2020 survey, PM Narendra Modi was voted as the most popular next prime minister choice as well. There was a 40 percentage point gap between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the prime ministerial stakes then. While 53 per cent had then named Narendra Modi as the next prime minister, only 13 per cent had said that Rahul Gandhi is best suited to lead the country.

In January 2019, however, Rahul Gandhi was voted the best-suited candidate among Opposition leaders for the PM’s job with a maximum of 52 per cent votes in his favour.

The MOTN poll was conducted by a Delhi-based market research agency between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020.This poll has traditionally been conducted using face-to-face interviewing method.