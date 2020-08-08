PepsiCo sees Uttar Pradesh a safe haven, Pins a 60% more investment for Potato Chips plant

PepsiCo India will raise its investment in UP from Rs 500 crore to Rs 800 crore. This would provide direct and indirect employment to over 1500 people in the state.

Siddharth Nath Singh, state MSME and export promotion minister while giving this information revealed that PepsiCo’s plan was to invest Rs 500 crore in the Lays potato chips plant at Mathura, which has been increased now. He said that many other US companies have agreed to invest in the state.

The minister while briefing the investment opportunities in UP with the representatives of American Chamber of Commerce in India,assured all help on behalf of state government. He said that PepsiCo has also decided to procure 118,000 tones potato from the farmers of Mathura and Kosi region.The minister added this would help in increasing the income of the farmers.