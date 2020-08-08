Priest arrested for allegedly molesting woman in Wayanad!!!

Priest arrested for molesting woman. Father Babu Varghese, a native of Wayanad Bathery Thalur, was arrested by the police. Babu Varghese is a priest at St. George Tabor Orthodox Church, Kammana.

He raped a young woman who had a quarrel with her husband. He made the connection after convincing the girl that he could solve the problem through counseling. Babu Varghese then molested the girl after the two were further separated.

It is alleged that Babu Varghese molested the woman after trespassing on her rented quarters. The accused, who was produced in court after the arrest was registered, was remanded.