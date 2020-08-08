Shocking ! Married Hindu woman abducted, forcibly converted to Islam : Watch video

In a shocking incident, a young Hindu woman named Kavita was abducted and forcibly married off in Sindh, Pakistan.

According to activist Rahat Austin, few armed men led by one person named as Muhammad Adil entered a house of Hindu family on Thursday, attacked the entire family and abducted a woman identified as Kavita from her village in Rajamari, Sindh, Pakistan . The armed Muslim mob kidnapped the Hindu woman to sexually exploit her, the activist said.

Kavita is already married to a person named Himraj Kohli. The Hindu family soon lodged a complaint at a local police station in Pangrio. However, the police have refused to help the family, Rahat Austin said.

The family of the victim said that the abductors had threatened to rape and murder Kavita after brutally attacking the entire family.

Kavita, A married Hindu girl abuducted from her home by armed men. Her family beaten by abductors while trying to resist them, Kavita’s family is afraid that as culprits said they will brutally rape & murder her. A complaint filed in Police station Pangrio but police not helping pic.twitter.com/iXGNxMyRAW — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) August 8, 2020

A day later, Kavita has been forcefully converted into Islam and made to marry the abductor, despite the fact that she is already married. In the below video, it can be seen how the lady is being forced into marriage to the abductor Muhammad Adil, who is sitting next to her.