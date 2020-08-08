W.Bengal government gives node for Plasma therapy at Calcutta Medical College

Kolkatta: The government of Bengal has decided to start plasma therapy for critically ill Covid-19 patients at the Calcutta Medical College Hospital.

Immunohaematology experts will join a team of doctors engaged in treating Covid patients and select the patients for plasma therapy, keeping constraints like the severity of the infection and the status of immunity. A team of doctors will closely monitor those receiving plasma therapies. The patient will be administered with a shot of 200ml of plasma, thawed after being stored in -80 degrees centigrade, daily for two days. After a few days, the blood will be analyzed for immune-response.

Several states like Delhi and Maharashtra started Plasma therapy with Kerala starting the new treatment technique months ago.

“We will start this therapy, hopefully, in the next two weeks,” said Prasun Bhattacharya, the head of the Department of Immunohaematology and blood transfusion at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, said.