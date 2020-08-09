Union Minister, Who Claimed Papad Helps Fight COVID, Tests Positive!!!!

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, after creating COVID-19 signs, stated he was examined twice and was discovered to be optimistic within the second report.Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday stated he has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

“After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health,” he stated.

Arjun Ram Meghwal is a BJP MP from Bikaner.Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has additionally examined optimistic for coronavirus.