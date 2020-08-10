Alert!!! ”Heavy wind storm” to thrash….Cautionary note for fishermen off the coast of Kerala .

Thiruvananthapuram; Caution to fishermen. The State Disaster Management Authority has warned of strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph along the Kerala-Karnataka coast and in the Lakshadweep region. Authorities have directed fishermen not to go to sea off the coast of Kerala.

Strong winds of 50 to 60 km per hour are expected in the southwest Arabian Sea and the Midwest Arabian Sea. Winds are likely along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Lakshadweep at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has forecast strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph in the Bay of Bengal, 50 to 60 kmph in the western Arabian Sea and 50 to 60 kmph in the Midwest.