Covid-19 Updates: 462 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 462 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 344 recoveries and 1 death.

In the newly diagnosed cases, 154 were among expatriate workers, 305 were contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.

The total infection tally has reached at 44,804 . The overall recoveries has reached at 42,180 . The The death toll rose to 167. 11,036 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 13.

There are currently 40 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 77 cases receiving treatment. 3,339 cases are stable out of a total of 3,379 active cases