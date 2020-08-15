Covid-19 Updates: State minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another minister in the state cabinet has been tested positive for Covid-19. Balasaheb Patil, the minister in charge of Co-operatives and Marketing in Maharashtra was tested Covid-19 positive.

Patil is the 7th Cabinet minister in Maharashtra government to test positive for the deadly virus. Earlier, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar, and Sanjay Bansode tested positive for the infection. Balasaheb Patilis now hospitalised in a private hospital in Karad.