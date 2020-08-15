India is all set to test dose 3 shots of coronavirus vaccines with a clear “road map” in different stages ; says PM Modi

Addressing the nation from the archetypal Red Fort in Delhi on India completing 73 years of Independence, PM Modi said that the roadmap for the production of coronavirus vaccine and its distribution to every Indian in the least amount of time, is ready. He said the huge production of coronavirus vaccine will begin once scientists acknowledge with the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that three vaccines, that are being developed and tested in India to fight the novel coronavirus, are at different stages of testing. PM Narendra Modi also said his government will ensure every Indian gets vaccinated against coronavirus.

PM Modi said the government would soon announce the National Digital Health Mission under which, every citizen would get a health ID. “National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector,” PM Modi said, adding, “Health updates will be logged in the health ID on every visit to a pharmacy or a doctor.”

PM Modi said, “Three coronavirus vaccines are at different testing stages in India. The roadmap for its production and distribution among the Indians is also ready. The government will ensure every Indian gets the vaccine against coronavirus.”

“As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large-scale production,” PM Narendra Modi said, adding the talent of “our scientists is like that of rishi munis”.

“We will announce the roadmap for its distribution as soon as it gets final clearances,” PM Modi said.

He said whenever there is talk of coronavirus, the question that comes to everyone’s mind is that when will a vaccine be ready. “I want to tell people, the talent of our scientists is like that of ‘rishi munis’ and they are working very hard in laboratories. Three vaccines are in various stages of testing,” he said.

