Two arrested for circulating fake Indian currency notes

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the circulation and smuggling of high quality counterfeit Indian currency notes, according to an official statement.

The accused — Md Baitullah and Md Mukhtar – are residents of Kishanganj, Bihar.

The case was registered by the NIA on March 12 this year, based on a seizure made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of counterfeit Indian paper currency notes of face value Rs 4.01 lakh from two arrested accused persons Gulam Mortuja and Shajatur Rahman in Siliguri, it said.

The investigation revealed that Mortuja was part of a well-organized syndicate of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) circulators who were spread across the country, the probe agency said.

Investigation has also revealed that this syndicate had several agents to circulate FICN in India, the NIA said.

In this connection, accused Md Baitullah and Md Mukhtar were two main agents working for Mortaza for circulation of FICN, the statement said.

“Accordingly, surveillance was mounted and after a night-long operation, these two agents were located and arrested today morning,” it said.

An NIA official said the accused were arrested from Kishanganj in Bihar.

“Searches were also conducted at their hideouts and incriminating material as well as electronic evidence has been seized,” the statement said.