The fake in the film was copied to his life…Mollywood Actor Risabava sentenced to imprisonment!!!

Actor Risabava surrenders in court in cheque bounce case. The court also ordered him to remain in the courtroom until the court adjourns, even though he has been ordered to pay Rs 11 lakh as compensation.An arrest warrant was issued against Rizbawa yesterday for failing to pay within the time frame set by the court.Yesterday was the last day to pay the fine. He was sentenced to stand in the court till 3pm.

It is alleged that Sadiq, a native of Elamakkara, was given a check for Rs 11 lakh.Earlier, the court had sentenced him to three months in jail and fined him Rs 11 lakh.If the fine is paid, it is payable to the petitioner and if the fine is not paid, he will be punished with an additional one month imprisonment.

Rizabava appealed against the verdict and the fine was reduced to Rs 11 lakh.He was also ordered to serve one month in jail if he did not pay the fine.The actor later approached the high court but the sessions court upheld the verdict.He was given another six months to pay the fine.Rizabava was arrested and ordered to be produced after his term expires on Tuesday.