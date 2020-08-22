Godman Nithyananda launches Reserve Bank of Kailasa Today: Watch Video

New Delhi: Kailasa is the name of Nithyananda’s “nation” of which he is the self-appointed “prime minister”. The name of this so-called “nation” has been in existence since November last year when Nithyananda fled India after failing to appear in over 50 court hearings.

“ On the auspicious occasion of Ganesha Chaturti in KAILASA, the Reserve Bank of KAILASA offers at the feet of Ganapati, Paramashiva and Guru; the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam, His Divine Holiness Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam! KAILASA and its team of monastic members did extensive research and study of the Hindu Economic Policies covering over 100 books, 360 articles and research papers. His Divine Holiness, in the live address, ritualistically released the currencies of KAILASA,” the Facebook post said.

Kailasa is thought to be a small island that Nithyananda purchased off the coast of Ecuador. But Ecuador had rejected the claims.

However, Ecuador has rejected it saying none of its islands has been bought by the fugitive, who also calims himself to be god incranate. “I am not a Hindu reformer, I am a revivor,” he declares in his latest video.

According to its official website (www.kailaasa.org), Kailasa has been founded by a group of “dispossessed people who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries”.

The website describes it as a “stateless nation” that does not seek new territory “but rather diplomatic recognition as the legitimate representative of the ideology of enlightened humanity”.