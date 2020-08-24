Coronavirus : Chief Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for novel coronavirus infection today, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin in the state.

Khattar also urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus as well.

“I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” Khattar posted on the micro-blogging site.