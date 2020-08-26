Unbelievable…Man documented his entire life for one year!!!

Michael Gerry, an American man documented his entire life through live-streams for a whole year in 2019. His videos have been catalogued by the month on his YouTube channel, named Michael Gerry Live Stream. This account currently has over 6,600 subscribers.

The recordings show Gerry doing everything he would normally do, from hanging out with friends to sleeping to even using the bathroom. The unique thing is that all of his experiences are filmed. He then uploads them to the Internet for the world to see. Gerry has also shared his thoughts and emotions about entering on such a project on social media.

Though Gerry stopped live-streaming every day of his life in December, his videos are available for viewing on his YouTube channel.