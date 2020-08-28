‘Union government’s attitude towards education and students is devoid of humanity’: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily over the union government and BJP. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted the BJP over the holding of the JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Adamant on conducting JEE and NEET examinations, BJP has now clarified why it has changed the name of the Ministry of Human Resources. It is because its attitude towards education and students is devoid of humanity,”Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

On Thursday, Yadav wrote an open letter opposing the central government’s decision to hold the NEET and the JEE amid the pandemic.

The NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.