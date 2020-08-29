“I owe my career to him,please don’t make sushanth’s death a Prime Time Issue For Months”: Chetan Bhagat

New Delhi:Author Chetan Bhagat has mentioned as a restraint on the media protection of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case at a time when the nation is going the coronavirus disaster and many other global issues.

“With all respect to Sushant, I loved him; I owe my career to him. Kai Po Che was not getting made. I was not getting a movie started after 3 Idiots because of whatever happened. Sushant saved me, so please, nobody can really say I don’t care for him. But we have to care for India also. We cannot spend months and months making that (the case) the prime time issue,” the writer whose 2004 ebook Five Point Someone turned wildly fashionable amongst younger individuals informed the media. Mr Rajput was one of many lead actors within the 2013 movie Kai Po Che.

“We wanted a different investigation agency, we have got it. We have got the top agency, the top people. Now each and every time people want different hints to this puzzle, I don’t think it’s going to achieve anything,” Mr Bhagat stated.Sushant was discovered dead in his Mumbai house on June 14. More than a month later, his father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for harassing mentally and financially ,driving him to suicide.

“Every country has problems with their economy. Every responsible country is trying to get out of it and we need to shift our focus back. It’s very entertaining, this case, it has everything in it. Alleged murder, a suicide maybe, movie stars and all conspiracy theories and politics, but no matter how interesting it is, it is not a story. It is real life and you have to get evidence. Either you let the CBI do their job or say you don’t need the CBI, you can solve the case yourself on TV tonight. Move on to the economy, the vaccine, how are we going to distribute the vaccine, how do we check phase 3 trials, the exams,” Mr Bhagat stated.