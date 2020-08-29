Shocking!!!Bear attack… Man saves son from the clutches of a crazy bear…

Bareilly: A man gets injured while he was rescuing his son from a bear attack. The incident took place in Barkhaliganj area, Shahjahanpur. The boy’s father got injured in the leg when trying to save his son.

The father was identified as Babu Shah. Shah’s 9-year-old son was sleeping in the courtyard of his house on Friday night when he was attacked by a crazy bear. Shah was sleeping outside his home with his son and two daughters. During this time, Shah heard the cry of his domestic cow. On listening to the sound, Shah rushed to the cowshed and saw a bear.

The bear attacked Shah’s son Shabaz who was sleeping in the backyard. Shah’s daughters got scared and rushed inside the house. Shah used a stick to rescue his son and got injured in the process. Shah said that the bear ripped off his 9-year-old son’s scalp and he was taken to the hospital. Shabaz is said to be in a critical condition.