Shocking!!!Mentally retarded woman lives with her father’s body for three days…

Kolkata: A mentally retarded was living with the dead body of her 90-year-old father for three days before the police recovered it from Thakurpukur area of the city.

According to primary investigations, the woman seems to be somewhat mentally retarded and that is the reason she could not understand that her father had died.

That morning the woman went out and spoke to a lady in the neighbourhood and said that her father was sleeping for a long time. Locals went to their flat to find foul smell coming out and the old man lying dead in a room.

Body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been started into the matter.