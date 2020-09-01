Amul doodles tribute to Pranab Mukherjee…See post!!!

Amul released a new doodle on social media to pay their tribute to Bharat Ratna and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee. The doodle features three illustrations of Pranab Mukherjee, showcasing his career in politics.

See the post here:

Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India between 2012 and 2017. His career as a politician spanned over five decades. As a Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee managed several cabinet posts, including finance, defence and home, among others.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was in a deep state of comma due to complications following a lifesaving surgery. He was 84.