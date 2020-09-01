Shocking!!! Gaurav Chopra’s father dies 10 days after his mother’s death…

Bollywood actor Gaurav Chopra’s father Swatantra Chopra died of Covid-19. The actor lost both his parents within ten days. His mother passed away due to Covid-19 too.

Gaurav Chopra’s parents were admitted to different hospitals in Delhi after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Gaurav Chopra had taken to social media to ask for plasma donation for his parents.

Gaurav mentioned how his father had dedicated the last four years to his mother, who was suffering from cancer. “An ideal husband… devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company… in the heavens above. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29th… 10 days… and they’re both gone. A void, vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill… #MerePapa”.