118 more Chinese mobile apps banned, including PUBG….Know more!!!

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi government has now banned 118 more Chinese mobile applications, which includes the highly popular gaming App PUBG. The decision to this effect was taken by the Information and Technology Ministry today (September 2, 2020).

The ministry said that it has received many complaints from various sources, including reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside India.

The Centre has once again imposed a ban on 118 more Chinese mobile applications, the sources said that the government had reportedly prepared a list of 250 Apps, many of which are to be sharing data with the Chinese agencies, something which the Centre sees as a big threat to national security.

The government had earlier sent a set of questions to the 59 Chinese apps asking them to disclose their operations and how they had been collecting the data of Indian users. Google and Apple have removed these 59 apps from their respective app stores and telecom operators have halted data transfers for these apps.