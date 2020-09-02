Liquor smuggling: 2 men strapped 101 liquor bottles to body to sneak it to Andhra….

VIJAYAWADA: Two men adopted an innovative way to smuggle liquor from neighbouring States into AP. Two persons from Telangana were caught when they tried to smuggle liquor into the State by strapping 101 liquor bottles to their body.

Around 5 am, the Vissannapet excise police conducted checks at Polavaram village in Chatrai mandal near Telangana State border when they found the movement of two persons going on a motorcycle suspicious. As the duo have strapped 101 non-duty paid liquor bottles each around their upper body with a plaster, they struggled to get down from the vehicle.

The duo were Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh from Aswaraopeta of Telangana. The duo, to earn easy money, decided to sell liquor in AP, as the cost of alcohol was high here. The officials seized liquor bottles and the bike. A case was registered.