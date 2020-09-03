‘Get out Bastards’ ; Journalist gets attacked by ‘Dad of Drug peddler’ in connection with SSR Death case -Video revealed !!!!

Mumbai ; The NCB arrested drug peddler Zaid Vilatra in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on tuesday.The 20-year-old was captured by NCB and his CDR analysis revealed that he was in touch with Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra, who are connected to Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik.According to a report, Showik’s chats with the two revealed drugs consumption and procurement.

As per Zaid’s involvement surfaced in the media, a Hindi news channel reporter set up a camera outside the Vilatra residence and knocked on the door asking for his father to comment on the arrest.However, senior Vilatra abused and threatened the reporter on live TV for the invasion of privacy.The Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle has hinted at not collecting blood and nail samples of Rhea and is instead identifying peddlers, who provided drugs to them on regular intervals.

This comes even as Rhea went for a series of interviews to TV channels, just hours ahead of her questioning by the CBI, and claimed those drug deliveries mentioned in three different chat transcripts between her and others were meant for Sushant alone.In one of the interviews, Rhea expressed her desire to submit her blood sample for drug presence, as was earlier also mentioned by her lawyer.The source said: “It’s already been more than two months. So, the agency will get nothing from the blood samples.”An NCB source said: “Our prime focus is to identify the drug peddlers, suppliers and users, who provided those drugs to these people named in the case.”The source said that through peddlers, the agency will reach to the kingpin of drug suppliers.