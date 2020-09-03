National Nutrition Week 2020: 10 Tips to Eat Healthy…

National Nutrition Week, which is celebrated every year from September 1-7, focuses on the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy habits. It also reminds us that every little bit or bite of nutrition is in the right direction. A good diet along with regular exercise will help you stay healthy and fit.

National Nutrition Week was first observed in 1982 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Food and Nutrition Board.

However, in this scenario people with weakened immune systems may be more prone to frequent infections. They are also at a higher risk of developing severe illness from infections such as COVID-19. So, it is essential to make healthier habits that may help strengthen your immunity, such as including certain immune-boosting nutrients in your diet. Here are a few points to be remembered:

1. Get enough proteins, which include pulses, meat, egg, milk etc…

2. Incorporate more vegetables and fruits, moderate amount of cereals, pulses in your balanced diet to revive your immunity.

3. Limit intake of simple sweeteners like refined sugar, jaggery and honey.

4. Practice portion control which allows you to have a little bit of everything to meet your personalised daily targets.

5. Hydrate your body with water instead of beverages with added sugars.

6. Try to enjoy your flavours, textures in food by turning off the TV, phones and other devices as it avoids distraction and improves your relationship with food.

7. While you are dining out, you should always control your food habits and eat according to your diet. Focus on consuming less sugary substances and eat low-calorie food.

8. Include fish in your diet – fish is one of the functional foods that contain many properties and if you consume it in the right quantity.

9. Try to avoid eating food that comes in packet as they contain added sugar and preservatives that can harm your health in a lot of ways.

10. Get active and be a healthy weight- As well as eating healthily, regular exercise may help reduce your risk of getting serious health conditions. It’s also important for your overall health and well-being.