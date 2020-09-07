Gulf based airline company announces special flight services to 11 Indian cities

An airline company based in a Gulf country has announced special passenger flight services to 11 Indian cities.

The Qatar Airways has announced that it will operate special flights to 11 Indian cities from September 6 to October 24, 2020. These destinations are Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Those eligible to travel to India are Indian nationals in Qatar, all Overseas Citizens of India cardholders holding Qatari passports, and Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian mission in any category covered under the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines dated June 30.

Passengers travelling from Doha must register at the Indian embassy in Qatar.

On the other hand, entry into Qatar is permitted for Qatari nationals, their travelling companions, permanent residency card holders or residency permit holders who have re-entry pre-approval.