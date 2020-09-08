Stepmother ‘Sexually Harasses’ & shows ‘Adult videos’ to Girls after giving them “Drugs”!!!

Uttar Pradesh; A 47-year-old woman sexually harassed her stepdaughters after drugging them. The incident took place in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman has arrested by Agra police. The woman was married to the victims’ father after meeting him on Facebook in February 2020. The biological mother of the girls died last year.

According to a report , Aligarh police have filed an FIR against a woman under Sections 354 (Criminal assault to outrage the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012.

The complaint has been filed based on the statement of the woman’s eldest stepdaughter. According to the victim, her stepmother used to give them drugs on the pretext of improving physical health and sexually harass them.The girl also alleged that the woman, who claims to be a nurse, also showed porn videos.