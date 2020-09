40 staffs at the official residence of Chief Minister’s has tested positive for Covid-19. The Chief Minister has cancelled all his meetings for a month on the advice of doctors. During this time, he will only hold video conferences for governance.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s staff has been rested Covid-19 positive. These included policemen and RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) jawans posted in CM security.