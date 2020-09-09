Alarming!!! Pakistan Army threats India for hybrid war!!!Read more……

RAWALPINDI:Pakistan army General has warned India to win the fifth-generation or hybrid war. During a ceremony marking Defence Day and Martyrs’ Day at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, sent out an open warning to India, claiming that to win the “fifth generation or hybrid war”. Its purpose is to discredit the country and its armed forces and spread chaos.

The families of the martyrs and Ghazis, senior serving officers and soldiers attended the ceremony. As many as 40 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military), 24 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat and a soldier was awarded the United Nations Medal. The medals of the martyrs were received by their family members.Pakistan is facing multiple challenges aimed at discrediting the country and its armed forces.

Pakistan’s key role in peace efforts in Afghanistan is a testament to that, but our neighbour India has, as always, taken an irresponChief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has warned against efforts he said being made to discredit the country and its armed forces and said that army with the cooperation of the nation will win the “fifth generation or hybrid war”.sible stance