BSF gunned down two armed Pakistani intruders

The Border Security Forces (BSF) has gunned down two armed Pakistani intruders in the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. The 91 battallion of BSF has gunned down the Pakistani intruders in the border near Sri Ganganagar. After this the BSF has tightened the security along the International border.

It has been also reported that around 10 packets of heroin and 2 pistols has also seized. The smuggling of illegal narcotics through the border has been increased. The BSF has put into alert and has started strict measures to combat this.