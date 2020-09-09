Farmer gets electricity bill of Rs. 3.71-crore: Know what followed

A farmer has got a ‘shocking bill’ from state electricity board. He has given a bill of Rs.3.71 crore rupees for two months. The incident is reported from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Pemaram Patel, a farmer living in Gingla village in Udaipur, has got a bill of Rs 3.71 crore for consuming 38,514,098 units of electricity in two months. The bill was issued on August 22 and the last date of payment was September 3.

Upon getting the bill, the farmer visited the nearest e-mitra centre, the Rajasthan government e-governance centres, with the bill in hand.

“When I went to the e-mitra, I found out that the bill was exorbitantly high because of a printing mistake. The actual bill was for Rs 6,414, which I paid from the e-mitra itself,” said Pemaram Patel.

Upon checking, it was found that the meter reading and his original bill amount got swapped in the form. As the electricity authorities clarified that the operator who records meter readings mistakenly keyed in meter number in the column for reading.