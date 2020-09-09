“First flight in six months”; Sourav Ganguly takes flight to Dubai!!!

Sourav Ganguly took his first flight after a 6-month gap on Wednesday to Dubai for IPL preparations. The 13th edition starts on September 19. Ganguly posted two photographs from his Instagram handle with the caption: “My first flight in 6 months to Dubai for IPL…crazy life changes.”

Ganguly was wearing a mask and face shield in the picture. It was the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic and in the second, was seen inside sitting inside the aircraft. Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India. The tournament, despite its strict health safety measures, has already endured instances of contingent members testing positive for the dreaded virus

The BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November.