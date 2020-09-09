‘ Flying’ electric speedboat makes its first appearance on Swiss lakes….

The world’s first electric-powered speedboat, which reduces energy consumption and noise – as well as sea sickness – by “flying” above the waves, has made its first appearance on Switzerland’s lakes.

The Candela Seven can hit speeds of 55 km per hour when its foils lift it out of the water. Its manufacturers say it travels further and smoother than other electric boats. The foils reduce water friction – and the effect of waves beating into the boat – cutting energy consumption by 80% compared to normal diesel-powered boats and extending the craft’s range to 90 km.

The carbon fiber boat also carries an on-board computer which automatically adjusts the foil positions 100 times per second to reduce rolling and sea-sickness. Until now, electric boats have tended to sacrifice either speed or range because of the capacity limits of their batteries.

The boat, which costs around 250,000 euros ($296,000), would be a good fit for Switzerland’s lakeside cities like Zurich, Lucerne and Geneva.