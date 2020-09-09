Illegal alterations:-Demolition at Kangana’s house!!!

MUMBAI: After engaging in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut about the role of Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Mumbai. Raut has been compared Mumbai as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The BJP on Wednesday yelled about the “illegal alterations” at the bungalow of actress Kangana Ranaut. The Shiv Sena ruled BMC officials are in such a rush that they won’t wait for demolishing her property. Despite a response from Team Kangana, the JCB machined of the BMC are at Kangana’s office.

The Bombay High Court stayed the wrecking of actor Kangana Ranaut’s property by the Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’.The court asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file a reply to the actor’s petition.

‘Today my home is demolished, tomorrow your ego will be demolished’:- Kangana tweeted in her account.