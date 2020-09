Police has seized narcotic drug heroine worth Rs.6 lakh. The West Bengal police had arrested one person for the possession of 700 gm heroin.

The accused identified as Khokon Seikh of Subhasgram area in South 24 Parganas district arrested from Sealdah in Kolkata.

The contraband, kept in a bag, was found from the accused when he was standing in front of a stall in Sisir Market near Sealdah station on Tuesday night.