Schools in the country will re-open from September 21: Guidelines issued by health ministry

The schools in the country will re-open from September 21. The schools will re-open as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding Unlock.4.0.

Union Health Ministry on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of 9th to 12th classes.

According to the guidelines, seating arrangement has to be made to ensure a distance of six feet between chairs and desks and the teaching faculty will ensure they and students wear masks throughout the conduct of the teaching/guidance activities.

#IndiaFightsCorona Health Ministry issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th-12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of #COVID19.

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 8, 2020

“Sharing of items like notebook, pens/pencil, eraser, water bottle etc. amongst students should not be allowed. Cafeteria/mess facility, if any within the premises, shall remain closed,” the guidelines stated. The concerned teaching and non-teaching employees (up to 50% of the strength) may be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work.

— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 8, 2020

