DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Schools in the country will re-open from September 21: Guidelines issued by health ministry

Sep 9, 2020, 06:39 am IST

The schools in the country will re-open from September 21. The schools will re-open as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding Unlock.4.0.

Union Health Ministry on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of 9th to 12th classes.

According to the guidelines, seating arrangement has to be made to ensure a distance of six feet between chairs and desks and the teaching faculty will ensure they and students wear masks throughout the conduct of the teaching/guidance activities.

“Sharing of items like notebook, pens/pencil, eraser, water bottle etc. amongst students should not be allowed. Cafeteria/mess facility, if any within the premises, shall remain closed,” the guidelines stated. The concerned teaching and non-teaching employees (up to 50% of the strength) may be called to schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work.

Disallowing sharing of notebooks, pens/pencils, water bottles, etc, among students, prohibition of assemblies and sports, encouraging online learning, entry of asymptomatic persons are some of the guidelines.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close