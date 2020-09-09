” We made Bigg Boss of Sushant’s death”…Actor Kumud Mishra comments on SSR’s death…Read More!!!

Actor Kumud Mishra who co-acted with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, feels all the uproar around the death of Sushant Singh has turned the tragedy into a Bigg Boss-type drama, which is damaging his memory.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Since then many theories have emerged; from nepotism and blind items to drugs as the media circus around the actor’s death gets darker. Currently the CBI is over the investigation and he feels that one should wait for the CBI to complete the investigation.

“Seriously, I don’t know where we have come? When will we be quiet? When will we be silent? I don’t know what to say because the tragedy of losing a young star is so big, CBI is investigating the matter, and for god’s sake, let them investigate. Leave his family alone,” he said.

“Our tragedy is that we don’t even give one the time to grieve. We can’t let the departed person rest in peace. We made Bigg Boss of his death, and this is a bigger tragedy. The way people are playing with them, the way people are bringing out things from the past. He is not here to answer any of it”.