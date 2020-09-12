‘Star Wars’ actress welcomes her 1st child…See pics!!!

Star Wars actress Felicity Jones has welcomed her first child and has been spotted strolling her bundle of joy in a pram. She played freedom fighter Jyn Erso in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star announced her pregnancy last December and has secretly welcomed her baby in recent weeks. The exact date Felicity became a mum, and the gender of her baby, are yet to be revealed. The actress has been married to 44-year-old director Charles Guard since June 2018 and it is their first child together. The highly private couple tied-the-knot at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds.

Felicity last appeared on screens in the critically revered film The Aeronauts – which reunited her with The Theory of Everything co-star Eddie Redmayne. She is set to appear in animated film, Dragon Rider, romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover, and the George Clooney directed sci-fi The Midnight Sky.