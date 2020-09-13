Bollywood actress tested Covid-19 positive

A popular Bollywood and television has tested positive for Covid- 19. Himani Shivpuri, the popular actress has announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

“Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have a history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted.I have no idea how I got COVID-19…”, Nobody seems to know where one would get it from Shivpuri said.