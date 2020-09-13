DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 416 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 747 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 416 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 747 expatriate workers, 633 contacts of active cases, and 5 travel related. 9977 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 12.

The total number of recoveries climbed to 53,192. The death toll stands at 211.

There are currently 26 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 86 cases receiving treatment. 6,157 cases are stable out of a total of 6,183 active cases.

