New Delhi:- The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday through a voice vote. The Bill which had already been cleared by the Lok Sabha now awaits presidential asses to become law. The Aircraft Act, 1934 which regulates the manufacture, possession, use, operation, sale, import, and export of civil aircraft, and licensing of aerodromes.

Airport privatization should be looked in a historical context and AAI received Rs 29,000 crore due to the privatization of Delhi & Mumbai airports which resulted in the availability of resources for aviation infrastructure. Kerala government requested to participate in bidding for the airport. The gap between the Kerala government’s bid and the winning entity was 19.3%, the state government’s opposition to Adani Group winning the bids.

The Bill seeks to convert three aviation regulatory bodies under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) –Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) – into statutory bodies to be headed by Director General appointed by the Centre. DGCA will have safety oversight and regulatory functions as mentioned in the Bill. BCAS will carry out regulatory activities related to civil aviation security. AAIB will look into investigative activities for aircraft accidents. The central government can issue directions to these bodies with respect to their activities in the public interest.