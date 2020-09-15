WhatsApp launches a ‘new sticker pack’ and ‘Wallpaper feature’!!!

WhatsApp is working on a new animated sticker pack called Usagyuuun for its Android users. These stickers were spotted by Wabetainfo in WhatsApp 2.20.200.6 beta for Android app, and are currently limited to beta testers. They are launched by Quan Inc and are 3.5MB in size. These stickers feature a white cartoon character showing different emotions like happy, anxiety, love, and more, and are described as “A little bit peppy, a little bit bizarre.”

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp is parallely working on a Wallpaper Dimming feature that will allow you to change the cloudiness of the wallpaper. This feature will be added to the new Wallpaper section and appear at the bottom of the screen. When you swipe the toggle left or right, it will let you change the brightness of the wallpaper according to your preferences.

Both the animated stickers and Wallpaper Dimming features are currently under development right now and might be available in the coming days.WhatsApp had announced the animated sticker packs for Android and iOS users a couple of months ago, and now it seems to be gearing up to bring more stickers to the tray. These animated sticker packs include Rico’s Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums.