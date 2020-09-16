BJP state president tests positive for Covid-19

BJP state president was tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Adesh Gupta, the president of BJP Delhi unit has tested positive for COVID-19. Gupta took to Twitter requesting everyone he had come in contact with to also get tested.

“Last week I had a COVID test after having a mild fever, the report of which was negative, due to continuing unhealthy, I another Corona test again which came positive. Although I have been in quarantine for the past 1 week, yet if someone has come in contact with me, then get tested,” he tweeted.

As many as 17 staff staying at the party’s state headquarters on Pant Marg had tested positive on Tuesday.