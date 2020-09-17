‘Arrested’ ; Man pretends serious “Covid Infection” to leave wife for girlfriend !!!

Mumbai: Police have arrested a young man who absconded with his girlfriend after telling his wife and family that Covid was ill and would die. The incident took place in Navi Mumbai.

On June 24, Manish Mishra, who was working as a supervisor at JNPT in Mumbai, left home with his girlfriend over his wife. Manish left the country after switching off his mobile phone after calling his wife and family on the phone to say that he was positive and could not get his life back.However, the incident came to light after Manish’s family lodged a complaint with the police. After receiving the complaint, the police formed an investigation team to find Mishra. It was found that the last use was in Vashi before the phone was switched off. A subsequent search turned up Manish’s bike, keys, a backpack and a helmet, which he had taken to work.

At first it was thought to be a suicide and with the help of local fishermen, an inspection was carried out on the banks of the river Vashi. But the body could not be found. He then checked various CCTV footage in Mumbai for Maneesh. Maneesh’s photo was sent to other states and an investigation was launched. As the investigation progressed, Manish was caught on CCTV at a checkpoint in Airoli.He was seen traveling in a car with a woman. Police later found out that Manish Mishra was staying with his girlfriend in Indore. Police reached the spot, picked up Manish and brought him to Navi Mumbai.