‘Mothers Love’; Mother giraffe protects calf from cheetahs…Watch video!!!

A mother is a mother; there’s no force stronger than her love. A video of a mother giraffe protecting her calf from a group of cheetahs is going viral on the internet. Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services tweeted the 33-second clip and it has collected almost 4,000 views so far.

The clip was recorded in a grassland as the baby giraffe roamed around with his mother. From a distance, as seen in the clip, several cheetahs approached the giraffes. The mother giraffe, without fearing for her life, immediately approached the cheetahs and chased them away. Along with its baby, the mother giraffe thereafter, escaped from the spot.

I wonder from where a mother gets such courage ? Here it protects its calf successfully against a coalition of Cheetahs …. ?John Temut pic.twitter.com/vEdYtxJeR3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 18, 2020

“I wonder from where a mother gets such courage. Here it protects its calf successfully against a coalition of cheetahs,” Susanta Nanda captioned his post. The video collected several likes while viewers shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post.