Civil Aviation Ministry makes important announcement regarding international passenger flight services

Sep 20, 2020, 09:28 am IST

The Union Ministry for Civil Aviation has made an important announcement regarding the international passenger flight services. The ministry has added more destinations to the list of countries where Indians can fly.

As per reports, 13 more countries were added to the list.  Hardeep Singh Puri, the Civil aviation minister had  announced that  India has  finalized the process to set up air bubbles with 13 countries.

List of countries:

1. US

2. UK

3. Canada

4. Qatar

5. France

6. Germany

7. Afghanistan

8. UAE

9. Maldives

10. Iraq

11. Nigeria

12. Bahrain

13. Iraq

Air bubbles are bilateral agreements through which a specific number of airlines, from both the countries, can fly. India entered into air bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France earlier. More destinations will be added soon, the minister has said.

