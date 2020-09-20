Civil Aviation Ministry makes important announcement regarding international passenger flight services

The Union Ministry for Civil Aviation has made an important announcement regarding the international passenger flight services. The ministry has added more destinations to the list of countries where Indians can fly.

As per reports, 13 more countries were added to the list. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Civil aviation minister had announced that India has finalized the process to set up air bubbles with 13 countries.

List of countries:

1. US

2. UK

3. Canada

4. Qatar

5. France

6. Germany

7. Afghanistan

8. UAE

9. Maldives

10. Iraq

11. Nigeria

12. Bahrain

Air Bubbles are in place with 13 countries. Others are being finalised. In addition to existing countries, people can also fly between India & Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Maldives, Nigeria & Qatar. Carriers of India & these countries will operate. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 18, 2020

Air bubbles are bilateral agreements through which a specific number of airlines, from both the countries, can fly. India entered into air bubbles with the US, the UK, Germany and France earlier. More destinations will be added soon, the minister has said.