Total lockdown from September 21 to 27 imposed as coronavirus cases increases

A complete lockdown has been imposed as the number of coronavirus has been rising. A total lockdown from September 21 to September 27 was announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sikkim government has imposed the total lockdown in Gangtok Municipal Area. Movement of passenger and private vehicles will be prohibited except those involved in medical and essential services. All commercial establishments except medical and ration shops will remain closed. State Government offices will operate with 30% attendance.

On Saturday morning, State Cabinet Ministers Lok Nath Sharma, Karma Loday Bhutia and M. N. Sherpa; and MLAs Pharwanti Tamang and T.T. Bhutia tested positive for COVID-19.

The State government has allowed resumption of tourism-related services from the 10th of October after almost six months. Free inter-state movement of people without any