Pakistan concentrating on Indian professionals working in Afghanistan!!! Read more…

New Delhi: Pakistan is trying to target Indians working in Afghanistan, the government said that several Indians working in development projects in Afghanistan have attacked or kidnapped in the last 12 years. Pakistan under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 has also tried to designate four Indians working in Afghanistan as terrorists.

“Pakistan has been targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan through a variety of ways. Several Indians working in Afghanistan on various development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years,” said Minister of State for External Affairs. The government also informed today that it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen protection along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen border protection, which inter-alia includes strengthening border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment of border guarding forces along the International Border/Line of Control, construction of border fencing etc.